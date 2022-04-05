Sfmg LLC Takes Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Sfmg LLC bought a new position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Simmons Bank raised its stake in Newmont by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 29,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in Newmont by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 29,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEM stock opened at $81.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.90. The company has a market capitalization of $64.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.03 and a beta of 0.32. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $83.72.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 151.72%.

In other Newmont news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $790,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 19,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,414.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,343 shares of company stock valued at $5,082,613 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. raised their target price on shares of Newmont to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

