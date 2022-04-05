Sfmg LLC Takes Position in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Sfmg LLC bought a new stake in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRK. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

CRK stock opened at $13.59 on Tuesday. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.21 and a 200-day moving average of $9.10.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $655.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

