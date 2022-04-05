Sfmg LLC Takes $228,000 Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 56,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 9,092 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 31,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 13,176 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,209,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 159,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.37 per share, for a total transaction of $48,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on OneMain in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on OneMain from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $48.23 on Tuesday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.13 and a 1-year high of $63.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.77.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.07. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.08% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $784.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.58%.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

