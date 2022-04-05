Sfmg LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in Bank of America by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BAC opened at $40.83 on Tuesday. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $36.51 and a one year high of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

Several analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. UBS Group began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.64.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

