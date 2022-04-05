Sfmg LLC Buys Shares of 1,990 iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Sfmg LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,170,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,047,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,326,000 after purchasing an additional 339,741 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 10,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $123.00 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $131.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.47.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.