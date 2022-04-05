Sfmg LLC Buys 2,000 Shares of SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS)

Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,834 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC owned 0.09% of SLR Senior Investment worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in SLR Senior Investment by 16.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 78,428 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 10,871 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SLR Senior Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 22.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 18,994 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 27.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 33,776 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of SLR Senior Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SLR Senior Investment alerts:

SLR Senior Investment stock opened at $14.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.25 million, a PE ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.26. SLR Senior Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $16.41.

SLR Senior Investment ( NASDAQ:SUNS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The asset manager reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $7.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 million. SLR Senior Investment had a net margin of 39.35% and a return on equity of 5.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SLR Senior Investment Corp. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. SLR Senior Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.67%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SUNS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SLR Senior Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of SLR Senior Investment from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

SLR Senior Investment Profile (Get Rating)

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ: SUNS) is a yield-oriented Business Development Company (BDC) that invests primarily in senior secured loans of private middle market companies to generate current income that is distributed to shareholders monthly across economic cycles. We collaborate with U.S. middle market businesses across a diversity of industries to provide customized debt financing solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Senior Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Senior Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.