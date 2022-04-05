Severfield (LON:SFR) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $70.49

Shares of Severfield plc (LON:SFR – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 70.49 ($0.92) and traded as low as GBX 64.38 ($0.84). Severfield shares last traded at GBX 65.40 ($0.86), with a volume of 788,788 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 68.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 70.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of £202.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68.

Get Severfield alerts:

In other Severfield news, insider Derek Randall sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.89), for a total transaction of £88,400 ($115,934.43).

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Mainland Europe, and India. It manufactures metal decking products; plate girder sections, rectangular and/or circular apertures, optimal section profiles, and intumescent coating products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Severfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.