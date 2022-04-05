Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.48.

SGBAF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SES from €9.50 ($10.44) to €9.00 ($9.89) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of SES from €8.10 ($8.90) to €7.30 ($8.02) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SES from €8.40 ($9.23) to €9.15 ($10.05) in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Get SES alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGBAF remained flat at $$9.05 during trading hours on Monday. SES has a 1 year low of $7.34 and a 1 year high of $9.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.29.

SES ( OTCMKTS:SGBAF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SES had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $529.53 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that SES will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SES (Get Rating)

SES SA provides satellite and ground infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers data connectivity services through its MEO and GEO satellite communication systems for aviation, maritime, cruise, energy, government, and telco and MNO industries. It also provides video services, including direct to home broadcast, occasional use, IP delivery, cable distribution, channel management, over the top (OTT), satellite distribution, hybrid TV platform, online video platform, content aggregation, SES 360, audience measurement and ad insertion, subscriber management, content distribution, production, value added, and real time booking services for broadcasters, platform operators, and sports organizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.