ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $110.86 Million

Brokerages predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) will report $110.86 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $112.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $108.92 million. ServisFirst Bancshares posted sales of $100.83 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will report full year sales of $462.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $438.83 million to $485.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $512.48 million, with estimates ranging from $475.36 million to $549.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ServisFirst Bancshares.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 46.19%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SFBS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Shares of SFBS traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.76. The company had a trading volume of 181,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,780. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 1-year low of $58.95 and a 1-year high of $97.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFBS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 10,667 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,487,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,659,000 after acquiring an additional 54,092 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 30.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 49,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 11,691 shares in the last quarter. 61.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.