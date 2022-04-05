SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Analysts expect SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for SentinelOne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.23). The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SentinelOne will report full-year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.65). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.29). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SentinelOne.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $65.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.69 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 25.56% and a negative net margin of 132.37%. The company’s revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.00) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on S shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on SentinelOne from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on SentinelOne from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on SentinelOne from $78.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on SentinelOne from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.13.

Shares of S traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.54. 4,414,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,763,663. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.96. SentinelOne has a 12-month low of $29.30 and a 12-month high of $78.53.

In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $155,270.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 643,866 shares of company stock valued at $25,368,882 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of S. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in SentinelOne by 142.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 555,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,750,000 after buying an additional 326,498 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the third quarter worth $2,010,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in SentinelOne by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth $1,314,000. 59.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States. Its Singularity Platform delivers artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, and cloud workloads, enabling seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

