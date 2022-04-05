Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Senseonics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.02). Senseonics reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Senseonics will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.15). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.13). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Senseonics.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Senseonics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

SENS stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.87. 60,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,682,164. Senseonics has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $4.58.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months.

