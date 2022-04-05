Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ST shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ST. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1,250.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 97.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.58. 20,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,163,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Sensata Technologies has a 1-year low of $49.94 and a 1-year high of $65.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $934.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.68 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

