Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Holdings Decreased by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank decreased its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Sempra were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Sempra by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 3.9% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Sempra by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sempra by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sempra by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

SRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sempra from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sempra in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Sempra from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sempra has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.57.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $166.76 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.43 and its 200-day moving average is $135.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.44. Sempra has a 52 week low of $119.56 and a 52 week high of $170.59. The company has a market capitalization of $53.25 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.64.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.44%.

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $369,647.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $4,996,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,263 shares of company stock worth $5,488,335. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

