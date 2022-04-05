SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Receives $67.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SEIC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,690,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $349,030,000 after acquiring an additional 35,910 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,883,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $240,675,000 after purchasing an additional 53,113 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SEI Investments by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,943,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $118,418,000 after buying an additional 141,772 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 311.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,376,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,869,000 after buying an additional 1,042,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,083,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,042,000 after buying an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

SEIC stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.66. 660,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,156. SEI Investments has a one year low of $54.03 and a one year high of $65.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.87.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $501.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.85 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 29.81%. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to repurchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

