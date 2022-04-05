Secure Energy Services Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share (TSE:SES)

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Secure Energy Services in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now anticipates that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.32. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$327.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$318.00 million.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.50 target price on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.25.

SES opened at C$5.68 on Monday. Secure Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$3.56 and a 1-year high of C$6.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.75 billion and a PE ratio of -6.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.43.

In related news, Director Rene Amirault sold 77,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.19, for a total transaction of C$404,311.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 436,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,263,737.87. Also, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 5,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.39, for a total value of C$26,976.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$261,043.09. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,920 shares of company stock worth $431,357.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0075 per share. This is a positive change from Secure Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is -3.45%.

About Secure Energy Services (Get Rating)

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.