Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Bank of America Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of America in a research report issued on Thursday, March 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.77. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share.

BAC has been the subject of several other reports. Argus upped their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Societe Generale lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.64.

NYSE:BAC opened at $40.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.25 and a 200-day moving average of $45.05. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $36.51 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $1,882,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Bank of America by 5.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 560,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,806,000 after buying an additional 29,795 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 30.9% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 787,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,502,000 after purchasing an additional 186,131 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 7.2% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 432,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,362,000 after purchasing an additional 29,140 shares during the period. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its stake in Bank of America by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 73,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

