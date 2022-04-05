Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Receives $260.60 Average PT from Analysts

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $260.60.

SE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut SEA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $460.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on SEA from $241.00 to $221.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SEA from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on SEA from $330.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get SEA alerts:

NYSE:SE traded down $7.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $125.58. 121,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,744,486. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.34. SEA has a 12 month low of $85.01 and a 12 month high of $372.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.33. SEA had a negative return on equity of 36.72% and a negative net margin of 24.64%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.06) EPS. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SEA will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 76.2% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 215 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

About SEA (Get Rating)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.