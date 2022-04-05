Schnitzer Steel Industries (SCHN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $798.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.06 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 6.44%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Schnitzer Steel Industries to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ SCHN opened at $52.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.49. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 1 year low of $35.34 and a 1 year high of $59.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SCHN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

