Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Sanofi (NYSE:SNY – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 70,651 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,872,886 shares.The stock last traded at $52.99 and had previously closed at $52.55.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Sanofi in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.79.
Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.
