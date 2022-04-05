Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanmina from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Sanmina in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Shares of Sanmina stock opened at $40.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.88. Sanmina has a fifty-two week low of $35.06 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63.

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. Sanmina had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sanmina will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 9,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $353,515.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brent Billinger sold 3,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $154,121.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Sanmina in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Sanmina in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sanmina in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Sanmina in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sanmina by 140.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

