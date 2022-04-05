Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Uniper (ETR:UN01) a €20.50 Price Target

Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) has been given a €20.50 ($22.53) price target by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 13.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays set a €30.00 ($32.97) price target on Uniper in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($43.96) target price on Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.50 ($39.01) price target on Uniper in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($32.97) price target on Uniper in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($46.15) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uniper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €33.22 ($36.50).

Shares of UN01 stock opened at €23.68 ($26.02) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Uniper has a one year low of €16.05 ($17.64) and a one year high of €42.45 ($46.65). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €30.71 and its 200-day moving average price is €35.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

