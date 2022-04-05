Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Price Target Lowered to SEK 230 at Barclays

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from SEK 255 to SEK 230 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SDVKY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 267 to SEK 275 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 314 to SEK 319 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 290 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 270 to SEK 285 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $238.00.

SDVKY opened at $21.67 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.33. Sandvik AB has a 52-week low of $18.74 and a 52-week high of $29.06.

Sandvik AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SDVKY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Sandvik AB will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDVKY. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,911,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881,019 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sandvik AB (publ) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 150,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sandvik AB (publ) during the 4th quarter valued at about $543,000. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, rock processing, manufacturing and machining, and materials technology in Sweden and internationally. The company offers mining and rock solutions, including drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, rock drills and other tools, and parts and services, as well as digital and sustainability solutions; and rock processing applications, which include crushing, screening, feeding, breaking, demolition, and recycling.

