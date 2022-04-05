Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $198.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.42% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Sanderson Farms have underperformed the industry in the past six months. The company is grappling with escalated costs, which were seen in the third quarter of fiscal 2021. In the quarter, Sanderson Farms’ cost of sales increased due to a rise in feed and non-feed costs. The company's average feed cost per pound increased in the fiscal third quarter, mainly due to corn and soybean prices. Also, its SG&A expenses flared up in the quarter. Nevertheless, the company benefited from robust execution across live production, sales and processing in the quarter, wherein the top and bottom lines increased year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results were driven by higher demand and prices for products sold to foodservice customers as well as demand strength for products sold to retail grocery store customers.”

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.29.

SAFM traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $186.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,034. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $181.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.96. Sanderson Farms has a 52-week low of $155.34 and a 52-week high of $200.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.70.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $8.64 earnings per share for the quarter. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms will post 31.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAFM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sanderson Farms by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,261,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,097,000 after acquiring an additional 53,477 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 27,119.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 775,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,995,000 after acquiring an additional 772,892 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sanderson Farms by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 533,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,866,000 after buying an additional 153,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sand Grove Capital Management LLP raised its stake in Sanderson Farms by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP now owns 456,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,158,000 after purchasing an additional 180,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

