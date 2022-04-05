salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,151 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,814 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $6,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter worth about $6,789,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 372,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $101,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 719.0% in the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 203,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $55,113,000 after acquiring an additional 178,392 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 34,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.9% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,026 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $375.00 price target on salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on salesforce.com from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.23.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.17, for a total transaction of $4,403,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.58, for a total transaction of $486,634.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 131,957 shares of company stock valued at $28,125,016 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $218.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $210.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $184.44 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.90, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

