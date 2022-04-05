Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $15.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Approximately 195,025 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 2,703,760 shares.The stock last traded at $14.17 and had previously closed at $14.72.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SBRA. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,747,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,204,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,288 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 260,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,102,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,093,000 after acquiring an additional 603,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.66.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.46). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 19.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -235.29%.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

