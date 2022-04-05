Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th.

NYSEARCA:BRW opened at $4.47 on Tuesday. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $4.23 and a 12-month high of $4.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.53.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund’s stock is set to reverse split on Friday, May 20th. The 1-2 reverse split was announced on Friday, May 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, May 20th.

In other Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 40,584 shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $184,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 341,296 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,976.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRW. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth about $7,833,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $975,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 67,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 11,391 shares during the period.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

