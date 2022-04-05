Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

In other Ruth’s Hospitality Group news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUTH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,131,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,122,000 after acquiring an additional 122,427 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 11,527 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,816 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,827,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RUTH traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $22.23. 174,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.43. The company has a market cap of $746.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.12. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 52-week low of $16.45 and a 52-week high of $28.73.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $126.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.14 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 31.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

Ruth's Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients.

