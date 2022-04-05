Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 1,033 Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.38% of CONSOL Energy worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CEIX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,953,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $989,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 18.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after buying an additional 36,524 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 53.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 30,274 shares during the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CEIX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CONSOL Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of CEIX stock opened at $37.10 on Tuesday. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $41.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.18 and its 200 day moving average is $27.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.64 and a beta of 2.38.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.31. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $480.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. The firm operates through the following segments: PAMC and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The PAMC segment includes mining, preparation and marketing of thermal coal.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.