Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,745 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in GMS were worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of GMS during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 15,722.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 264.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 3.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 166.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMS opened at $49.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.86. GMS Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.03 and a 1-year high of $61.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.97.

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74. GMS had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 31.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. GMS’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.50 per share, for a total transaction of $515,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 72,049 shares of company stock valued at $3,853,615. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of GMS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GMS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of GMS in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GMS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.88.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

