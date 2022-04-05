Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,745 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in GMS were worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GMS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in GMS by 27.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,715,000 after buying an additional 338,959 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in GMS by 48.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 44,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in GMS by 16.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,453,000 after buying an additional 22,116 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 41.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 59,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 17,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of GMS during the third quarter valued at approximately $781,000. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GMS alerts:

GMS opened at $49.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.97. GMS Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.03 and a 1-year high of $61.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. GMS had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 31.14%. The company’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.50 per share, for a total transaction of $515,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 72,049 shares of company stock valued at $3,853,615. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of GMS in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GMS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of GMS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GMS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.88.

GMS Profile (Get Rating)

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.