Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,913 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Tenable worth $3,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 165.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Tenable by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tenable in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tenable in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on TENB. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Tenable from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Tenable from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Tenable from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenable presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.67.

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $59.84 on Tuesday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.53 and a twelve month high of $60.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of -139.16 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.19.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $149.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 7,260 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $383,981.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 6,223 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total value of $284,764.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,720 shares of company stock worth $7,763,807 in the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

