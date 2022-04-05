Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 70.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,596 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.05% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NSA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,153,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $641,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,466 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 113.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,331,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,456 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,134,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,912,000 after purchasing an additional 559,937 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2,173.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 527,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,827,000 after purchasing an additional 503,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,307,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,794,000 after purchasing an additional 487,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSA opened at $62.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $39.91 and a fifty-two week high of $70.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.29.

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $173.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.50 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 210.53%.

Several research analysts have commented on NSA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.78.

In other news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total transaction of $10,320,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

