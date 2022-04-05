Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) by 67.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,360 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of Veracyte worth $3,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCYT. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 20.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 18.9% in the third quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 13,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 292.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 957,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,476,000 after acquiring an additional 713,726 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 4.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 71,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Finally, Aegon Asset Management UK PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 28.0% in the third quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 346,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,117,000 after acquiring an additional 75,938 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Veracyte from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Stephens decreased their price target on Veracyte from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Veracyte from $62.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 23,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $577,835.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Veracyte stock opened at $29.52 on Tuesday. Veracyte, Inc. has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $59.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.89 and a beta of 0.96.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 34.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.49%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

