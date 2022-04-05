Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.16 Million Stock Position in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,749 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $3,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. 99.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Summit Hotel Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.08.

Summit Hotel Properties stock opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.83. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.18.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.28). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 18.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

