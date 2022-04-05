Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.98 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 54,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,922,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 39,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,553,000 after buying an additional 10,120 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 13,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,804,000 after buying an additional 32,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $180.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.25. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $160.68 and a twelve month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

