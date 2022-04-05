Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.96 Million Stock Holdings in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,511 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 24,024 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Everi were worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 2.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP lifted its stake in Everi by 4.2% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 17,731 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Everi in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Everi by 3.3% in the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Everi in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Everi alerts:

NYSE:EVRI opened at $21.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 2.63. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $26.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.13.

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $180.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.49 million. Everi had a return on equity of 144.70% and a net margin of 23.16%. The business’s revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Everi in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

Everi Profile (Get Rating)

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.