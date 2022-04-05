Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) by 91.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,168 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.36% of ON24 worth $2,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ON24 by 191.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 9,676 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in ON24 by 167.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 38,904 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in ON24 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,966,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in ON24 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in ON24 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of ON24 from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair downgraded shares of ON24 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of ON24 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

In related news, insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $303,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,603,750.

ONTF opened at $13.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.62. The company has a market cap of $629.71 million, a PE ratio of -23.96 and a beta of 0.19. ON24, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $48.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.53 million. ON24 had a negative net margin of 11.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ON24, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

