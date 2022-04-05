Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,913 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Tenable worth $3,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Tenable by 165.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Tenable during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Tenable by 57.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tenable during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tenable during the third quarter worth $208,000. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $59.84 on Tuesday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.53 and a twelve month high of $60.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of -139.16 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.19.

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $149.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TENB. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Tenable from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Tenable from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Tenable from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenable presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.67.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 6,223 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total transaction of $284,764.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 7,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $383,981.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,720 shares of company stock worth $7,763,807 over the last three months. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

