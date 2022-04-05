Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) by 67.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 29,360 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Veracyte worth $3,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCYT. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Veracyte by 84.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,069,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,050 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Veracyte by 292.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 957,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,476,000 after purchasing an additional 713,726 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Veracyte in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,541,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Veracyte by 6.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,330,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,591,000 after purchasing an additional 324,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Veracyte in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,382,000.

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 23,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $577,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on Veracyte from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Veracyte from $62.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Veracyte from $95.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Veracyte from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veracyte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT opened at $29.52 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.52. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $59.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.89 and a beta of 0.96.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 34.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.49%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

