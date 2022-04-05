Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Omega Flex were worth $2,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 213.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 549,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Cim LLC grew its stake in Omega Flex by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Omega Flex by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 229,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,754,000 after acquiring an additional 52,147 shares during the last quarter. 34.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omega Flex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Stewart B. Reed sold 40,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total transaction of $5,580,001.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 43.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Omega Flex stock opened at $140.10 on Tuesday. Omega Flex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.00 and a 12-month high of $173.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 54.09 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 47.75%. The company had revenue of $35.46 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Omega Flex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

