Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 107,132 Shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) by 61.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 280,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,132 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.32% of Earthstone Energy worth $3,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Earthstone Energy by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Earthstone Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 154,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. increased its position in Earthstone Energy by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 71,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Earthstone Energy by 329.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Earthstone Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ESTE opened at $14.11 on Tuesday. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $15.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 11.26%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Earthstone Energy news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $612,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ESTE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.58.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

