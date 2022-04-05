Ruler Protocol Market Capitalization Hits $1,531.30 (RULER)

Ruler Protocol (RULER) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 4th. One Ruler Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000865 BTC on popular exchanges. Ruler Protocol has a total market cap of $1,531.30 and approximately $609.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ruler Protocol has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00049090 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,511.58 or 0.07512999 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,685.97 or 0.99884156 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00055961 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00047944 BTC.

About Ruler Protocol

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Ruler Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruler Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ruler Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

