RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Declares $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

RPM International has a dividend payout ratio of 35.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect RPM International to earn $4.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.1%.

NYSE:RPM opened at $83.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.59 and a 200 day moving average of $87.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.98. RPM International has a 52 week low of $75.11 and a 52 week high of $101.48.

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on RPM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RPM International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of RPM International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised shares of RPM International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of RPM International from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RPM International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.29.

In other RPM International news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 5,565 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total value of $511,479.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth F. Whited purchased 600 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.09 per share, with a total value of $55,254.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPM. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in RPM International by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 396,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,044,000 after acquiring an additional 22,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,407,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and subfloor preparation, flooring, and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

