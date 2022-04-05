Royal Mail’s (RMG) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Royal Mail (LON:RMG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 640 ($8.39) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Royal Mail to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 680 ($8.92) to GBX 275 ($3.61) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.52) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 777 ($10.19) to GBX 768 ($10.07) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Royal Mail to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 470 ($6.16) to GBX 355 ($4.66) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.11) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 648.64 ($8.51).

Royal Mail stock opened at GBX 331.80 ($4.35) on Friday. Royal Mail has a 52-week low of GBX 322.68 ($4.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 613.80 ($8.05). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 391.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 445.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

