Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Sector Perform Rating for Hiscox (LON:HSX)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Hiscox (LON:HSX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,000 ($13.11) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($13.90) price target on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($14.10) price target on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hiscox from GBX 830 ($10.89) to GBX 850 ($11.15) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,027 ($13.47) price target on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hiscox currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 983.67 ($12.90).

LON HSX opened at GBX 985.20 ($12.92) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.68. Hiscox has a 1-year low of GBX 763.60 ($10.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,002 ($13.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 939.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 891.34.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Hiscox’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Hiscox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.28%.

In other Hiscox news, insider Joanne Musselle bought 18,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 793 ($10.40) per share, with a total value of £149,559.80 ($196,144.00).

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

