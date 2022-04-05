Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates GBX 190 Price Target for Barclays (LON:BARC)

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) received a GBX 190 ($2.49) price target from investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 270 ($3.54) target price on Barclays in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.15) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group set a GBX 260 ($3.41) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.41) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 239.50 ($3.14).

Barclays stock traded up GBX 0.70 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 147 ($1.93). 143,719,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,604,070. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 179.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 188.07. Barclays has a twelve month low of GBX 142.04 ($1.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 219.60 ($2.88). The company has a market cap of £24.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.02.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

