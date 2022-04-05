Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Price Target Raised to C$152.00

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

RY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. cut their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $144.34.

Shares of RY opened at $110.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $156.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.41. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $91.14 and a 12-month high of $119.41.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 18.28%. As a group, analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.944 per share. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 13.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 508,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,101,000 after purchasing an additional 61,565 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.2% in the third quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 153,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% in the third quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,051,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,498,000 after purchasing an additional 13,770 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.4% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

