Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) PT Raised to $130.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $137.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.82.

ROST opened at $93.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $84.44 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.16. The stock has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.07.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.51%.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROST. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $399,510,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,967,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,655,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,865,310 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $556,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348,436 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,066,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $231,893,000 after acquiring an additional 978,105 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

