Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,813 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $3,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,371,486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,064,000 after purchasing an additional 353,069 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 807 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,871 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 127,406 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $13,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,034 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ross Stores from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.65.

Ross Stores stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,654,716. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.07. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.44 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.51%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

