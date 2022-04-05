Rose Hill Acquisition Co.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on April 12th (NASDAQ:ROSEU)

Rose Hill Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:ROSEU – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, April 12th. Rose Hill Acquisition had issued 12,500,000 shares in its IPO on October 14th. The total size of the offering was $125,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of ROSEU stock opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.05. Rose Hill Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $10.58.

Get Rose Hill Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in Rose Hill Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $5,068,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rose Hill Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $3,858,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rose Hill Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $2,343,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rose Hill Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $2,042,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rose Hill Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $2,034,000.

Rose Hill Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus on companies that operate in Latin American markets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rose Hill Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rose Hill Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.